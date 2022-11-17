The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space.

And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the next Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, will be the most expensive movie in the franchise to date — and, if their numbers are accurate, one of the most expensive movies ever. They say that their sources “with knowledge of the production” peg the budget at $340 million, the result of “numerous budget-busting elements: increased salaries for series star Vin Diesel and the rest of the franchise’s ensemble cast, general increases in production costs caused by global inflation and charges for pandemic testing requirements mandated by COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Hollywood accounting is notoriously private and murky, so it’s tough to get official and definitive numbers for any movie, much less gigantic ones with enormous costs. But, at least according to some lists, $340 million would put Fast X into the top five most expensive movies ever, behind only Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and the last three Avengers sequels: Age of Ultron, Endgame, and Infinity War. That would mean Fast X could potentially cost more than every Star Wars ever made, every Harry Potter ever made, every James Bond movie ever made, plus Justice League, Avatar, Titanic, and notorious high-price bombs like John Carter and The Lone Ranger.

For sake of comparison, the original Fast and the Furious from 2001 cost a reported $38 million to make. Both Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious supposedly cost in the neighborhood of $250 million while the most recent F9: The Fast Saga clocked in at a relatively frugal $200 million. Of course, each of the last five Fast movies of late have grossed upwards of $720 million in theaters, so this may not be as enormous of an investment as it sounds.

Fast X is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19, 2023. A sequel is expected to conclude the franchise in February of 2024.

