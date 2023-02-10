‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins

Uh oh...

Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.

So now Dante targets Dom’s family, which does not bode well for our heroes. Watch the (surprisingly long — this thing is almost four full minutes) trailer for Fast X:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

There’s a whole batch of new images from the movie as well:

Fast X is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19, 2023.

Famous Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes It takes a very special kind of bad movie to get absolutely zero good reviews. These 20 titles have all done it.