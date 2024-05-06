Vin Diesel Will Star In a New ‘Riddick’ Movie

A fourth Riddick film is officially ready for production.

Via a press release, Vin Diesel announced today that he was returning to star in and produce a new entry in the long-running Riddick sci-fi series, this one titled Riddick: Furya. It is the first film in the franchise in over a decade, since 2013’s Riddick. (That film was preceded by 2000’s Pitch Black and 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick.)

In all of the movies, Diesel plays Richard Riddick, an alien outlaw with the ability to see in the dark. Like the previous films, this one will be written and directed by David Twohy.

Here is how the new film is described in the press release:

In Riddick: Furya, Riddick finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

What’s fun about the Riddick movies is that while they all star Diesel as this character, each one has almost been a different genre than the others. The first was like an Alien movie; deep-space survival horror. The second movie was like a space epic, almost Star Wars-y mixed with more fantasy elements. The third movie was almost a slasher movie — with Riddick himself in the role of the slasher. I hope that trend continues and Furya is, like a domestic drama about Riddick and these other Furyans.

The film is set to go into production in Europe at the end of August. No official release date for the movie has been announced yet.

