‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season

You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer.

AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes.

Here’s how they describe the final season of the show

The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

There’s also a first look clip for the season:

While Fear the Walking Dead ends this year, and The Walking Dead concluded last November, the franchise is continuing to generate new spinoffs, two of which will debut later in 2023, with a third coming in 2024. The Walking Dead: Dead City, featuring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a zombie-ridden New York City, premieres in June. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon starring Norman Reedus premieres later in 2023. And the combined spinoff series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne will be shot later this year and premiere on AMC some time in 2024.

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday May 14 at 9PM ET.

10 Horror Movies That Are Supposedly Cursed From mysterious on-set accidents to unexplainable audience reactions, these movies have all gained a reputation for being cursed.