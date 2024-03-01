All the ‘Ghostbusters’ Are Back in Final ‘Frozen Empire’ Trailer

It seemed surreal to me that we got one Ghostbusters movie featuring the surviving members of the original Ghostbusters team, 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It took decades to convince Bill Murray to show up for another one of these. It felt impossible it might ever happen again.

Shows what I know! Just three years later, Murray showed up again — along with Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts — for another Ghostbusters sequel. This one is called Frozen Empire and it is coming to theaters in just three weeks.

In this one, the elder Ghostbusters team up with Afterlife’s new cast — including Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon — to save New York from some new ghostly threat that can scare people to death. (Also, they are extremely cold? I will admit I’m a bit fuzzy on the details.)

You can watch the final trailer for the film, which really emphasize the scarier elements of the film, below:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Ghostbusters Merchandise Ever Made

Here is the latest Ghostbusters film’s official synopsis:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to open in theaters on March 22.

Get our free mobile app