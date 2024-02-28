New ‘Frozen Empire’ Poster Features Two Generations of Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Afterlife featured all the surviving original Ghostbusters — Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson — but only in tiny cameo roles, and only in the very final minutes of the film. (Fellow co-stars Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts had small roles too but again, we’re talking teeny tiny.)

Afterlife’s sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is being pitched as a full-fledged, Jurassic World Dominion-style team-up movie between the two generations, with the old school Busters joining forces with the new characters from Afterlife played by Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard.

That’s definitely what the new poster for the film is selling as it features both Ghostbusters casts assembled together in front of the New York Public Library, the site of the very first scene from the very first Ghostbusters movie in 1984.

I gotta say ... Bill Murray does not even seem aware he is firing his proton pack in this image. Ah, the magical wonders of Photoshop.

There’s also an alternate poster with just the new cast, minus the old school crew.

Hey it’s Podcast! You remember him; he’s the Ghostbuster who likes to make podcasts, so they call him Podcast.

Here is Frozen Empire’s official synopsis:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to open in theaters on March 22.

