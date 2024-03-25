‘Ghostbusters’: The Full Franchise Recap

The Ghostbusters is now a franchise with a history that stretches back four decades, across movies, TV shows, and most importantly, children’s fruit-flavored beverages. (Ecto Cooler, we’ll never forget you.) If you missed any of that history, and you want to get caught up in a hurry before seeing the new Ghostbusters in theaters, we’re here to help.

In ScreenCrush’s latest franchise recap video, we take a look at Ghostbusters, from the first film, into The Real Ghostbusters, and then through Ghostbusters II, Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, and then Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. We’ll break down the lives of Peter Venkman, Ray Stanz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, Abby Yates, Erin Golbert, and more.

Plus, we’ll explain how Dan Aykroyd has a surprising family history with ghosts, and how that helped inform the creation of the franchise. Recapping busting, it makes us feel good, you see. Watch the whole video below:

If you liked that on the entire franchise history of Ghostbusters, check out more of our videos below, including our attempts to explain Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II to a dog (uh, Doug), our look at all the Easter eggs in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and our full franchise history of the Godzilla and Kong Monsterverse.

