Little did you know, Ryan Gosling floating among the stars in La La Land was just an extensive rehearsal for his next movie with Damien Chazelle. In First Man, he’s actually going to space, and he’ll be the first person ever to step foot on the moon.

The first trailer for Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic has all the intensity you’d expect from the story of Apollo 11. Kyle Chandler’s NASA boss outlines the difficulties and dangers of the mission, Gosling’s Neil crash lands a plane, and then gets asked by his kids if he’ll return alive. Everyone’s doubting the success of the mission, even Claire Foy, playing Armstrong’s wife Janet. Here’s the official synopsis:

On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

The trailer certainly looks good, and finds Chazelle reteamed with his La La Land cinematographer Linus Sandgren. First Man comes from Spotlight screenwriter Josh Singer, who’s told us about how much the movie will focus on the tragedies from Armstrong’s life – a brief shot in the trailer shows Gosling at a funeral, likely mourning his daughter or astronaut buddy Armstrong lost in real life. First Man hits theaters October 12.