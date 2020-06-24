‘Fortnite’ Is Hosting A Christopher Nolan-Themed Movie Night

As traditional movie theaters struggle to find their footing amidst this global pandemic, alternative forms of film viewing are finding their way to the surface. At-home VOD and drive-in theaters have gained popularity, and now Fortnite is gearing up its platform to feature an in-game movie night. Not just any movie night either — this one is Christopher Nolan-themed. This Friday night, log onto the Fortnite server to view one of three Nolan films (Inception, The Prestige, and Batman Begins), depending on your location.

The event is officially called Movie Nite, and will take place on Fortnite’s new Party Royale island on the big screen. For players in the United States, the screen will play Inception at 8PM ET and again at 11:55PM ET. Those in the U.K. and Canada will be able to view The Prestige at 12PM ET. For the full list of movie showings per country, check out the official Fortnite Party Royale website.

Movie Nite will operate very much like the Travis Scott Fortnite concert, in that players will be able to jump in and out at any time during the festivities. That means you better be there at 8pm sharp if you want to catch the whole picture. The movie won’t wait up for you, very much like at an actual movie theater. Just a month ago, Nolan used the Party Royale server to premiere a new trailer for his upcoming feature Tenet. This is the first full-length movie event to take place in Fortnite. Who knows, maybe it will become a regular thing?

Fortnite’s Movie Nite will take place June 26 at 8PM ET. Better get there a little early to make sure you get a good seat.