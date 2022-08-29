If you’re like us, you’re getting ready to watch the brand new Prime Video series The Rings of Power, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic world of Middle-earth from The Lord of the Rings. Despite the new show’s title, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not a direct adaptation of the Lord of the Rings books. Instead, it’s drawn from the books’ appendices, as well as from Tolkien’s The Silmarillion.

That material is a lot less well-known than the main Lord of the Rings saga. So before The Rings of Power premieres, you might want a little background on what the show is drawn from, and the characters, stories, and ideas it will likely explore. That’s exactly what our latest Lord of the Rings video is all about. In it, we break down thousands of years of fictional Middle-earth history in under 11 minutes. It’s everything you need to know before The Rings of Power premiere. Watch it below:

