This holiday season Christmas Eve is going to be quite a Dark Knight.

An animated Batman holiday special that was originally planned for Max (or HBO Max, I suppose) is instead coming to streaming on Prime Video in a matter of weeks. Titled Merry Little Batman, the special features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby, and was directed by Mike Roth.

The premise of the show sounds like a cross between Batman and Home Alone, with Bruce Wayne’s son Damian becoming “Little Batman” and stopping crooks on Christmas Eve.

These versions of the famous DC characters are supposedly then going to spin off into their own animated series (which will also be on Prime Video) called Bat-Family, that will feature Batman, Alfred, and “Little Batman” as they live together as a family of superheroes. And Amazon also grabbed the rights to the much-anticipated (but now very-long-in-development) Batman: Caped Crusader TV series that was originally announced as a kind of spiritual continuation of the beloved Batman: The Animated Series of the 1990s. That show was also intended for HBO Max, before it was sold to Amazon.

Here is how Amazon describes the Merry Little Batman special:

Merry Little Batman is an animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue's gallery of classic holiday movies. When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into “Little Batman'' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.

Merry Little Batman premieres on Prime Video on December 8.

