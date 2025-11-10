Dan Aykroyd has vowed there will be another Ghostbusters movie.

The 73-year-old actor has starred in the horror/comedy franchise as Ray Stanz from the original Ghostbusters in 1984 to 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Aykroyd has now insisted the series will continue.

During an appearance on the Talking Strange podcast, he said: “We’ll see what we do as far as the next Ghostbusters feature, and there will be one. It’s just what avenue we’re going to take.”

“I think that, given creative people in the world we're living in today, how can you not factor in some of what we're looking at in terms of the human species’ execrable behavior? That may be looked at. Maybe it manifests itself in some kind of an evil formation.”

The Blues Brothers star said director Jason Reitman, who directed the recent installment Ghostbusters: Afterlife and produced Frozen Empire, was currently working on the project.

He said: “Not sure, you know, Jason is working with the creative crew there at Ghost Corps out there in Los Angeles. And I’ll be very interested to see what emerges.”

As well as the possible Ghostbusters sequel, the SNL alum revealed they were also working on a new animated Ghostbusters TV show.

He teased: “We are doing a really neat animated Ghostbusters. It'll be coming out quite soon. The characters and the whole take and the look of Manhattan is really exciting. So, I think maybe there's an opportunity there for those writers to address some of the issues that we need to heal and move on with our lives.”

In Ghostbusters, paranormal researchers Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Ray Stanz (Aykroyd) lose their university jobs in New York and start a ghost-catching business called Ghostbusters. After bringing in Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as the newest member of the group, the four heroes team up to save the city from a powerful supernatural entity.

The most recent installment in the franchise came in 2024 with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which sees the Spengler family team up with the veteran Ghostbusters to stop an ancient entity that threatens to engulf New York in a supernatural ice age. The movie starred Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd, as well as the original four Ghostbusters.

