Krispy Kreme Unveils Entire Line of ‘Ghostbusters’ Donuts

Busting makes you feel good. It’s not going to lower your cholesterol, though.

That’s because Krispy Kreme just unveiled an entire line of Ghostbusters themed donuts. They’re supposedly timed to the film’s 40th anniversary (which technically fell back in the summer). The fact that it’s the Halloween season now, when people tend to be more interested in spookily-themed foods, probably accounts for the delay.

Here are the official descriptions of the four different flavors of Ghostbusters donuts you can get...

The Marshmallow Man donut (with marshmallow-flavored buttercream) is a fun idea for a Ghostbusters-themed dessert.

This isn’t even the first time Krispy Kreme made Ghostbusters donuts — although in the past, you would have had to travel to South Africa to eat them. Not this time, as the chain’s domestic outlets are now offering the four different Ghostbusters-themed sweets (plus a vaguely Ecto Cooler-ish beverage called “Slimer’s Slime-ade,” which, according to their site is “a refreshing lemonade flavored treat, blended with real fruit and sweetened cane sugar” that’s served frozen and comes in “signature ectoplasm green.”

Krispy Kreme’s Ghostbusters donuts are available now — but only for a limited time. And be aware: They can sell out. I tried to go buy them last night, pre-ordered them on their website, and by the time I got to the front of the line to pick up my order, one of the four desserts had sold out. (They had no Slime-ade.) Sadly, there’s no afterlife for Ghostbusters donuts either.

