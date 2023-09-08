Apple TV+ is a solid streaming service with a couple of very good shows and even an Academy Award winner for Best Picture. With no new Ted Lasso episodes in the immediate future, though, they could definitely use a new signature program, something big and splashy. So how about a massive TV series starring Godzilla?

That’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which brings the big fire-breathing lizard to the small screen, along with an impressive cast that includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Kiersey Clemons. The first trailer for the show is below, and it very strongly connects Monarch to the recent Godzilla (and Kong) films, and the shadowy organization known as Monarch tasked with protecting the world from them — while also confirming the series is not just about a bunch of scientists standing around looking at computer monitors; there’s some big kaiju action in here as well.

Check out the first Monarch trailer below:

READ MORE: 20 Movies You Never Knew Became TV Series

The scale of the show looks impressive, but there should be a solid story foundation behind it too; the series was developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, an outstanding comic book writer of series like The Invincible Iron Man, Casanova, and Hawkeye. (The recent Hawkeye TV series was heavily inspired by his run on the comic.)

There are a bunch of new Monarch images as well:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17. Two episodes premiere on that day, with new episodes weekly on Fridays through January 12.

Get our free mobile app