‘Godzilla x Kong’ MonsterVerse Recap: The Entire Story So Far

The MonsterVerse is now one of the longest-running cinematic universes in Hollywood, with a decade of movies and television shows under its belt. Launched with 2014’s Godzilla reboot, Legendary’s MonsterVerse has since woven a massive modern mythology of the “Titans” of Hollow Earth (just go with it), including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and now Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

If you’ve missed any of those titles in the paragraph above, you don’t have long to get caught up before Godzilla x Kong hits theaters. That’s where we come in. Our latest video recaps the entire MonsterVerse — and even gives you a little background on the full cinematic histories of Godzilla and King Kong prior to this specific franchise — to get you ready for the big debut of The New Empire, all in less time than it would take to watch half of any one of these movies, much less all of them. Watch the recap below:

READ MORE: Our Full Review of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

If you liked that on the entire franchise history of the MonsterVerse from Godzilla to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, check out more of our videos below, including our look at the worst CGI moments in movie history, and some Easter eggs from the recent MonsterVerse TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in theaters everywhere this weekend.

Get our free mobile app