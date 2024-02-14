Remember when this “Monsterverse” started with a gritty, serious Godzilla movie about human characters who were trying to survived in the shadow of this gigantic monster and the destruction it wrought?

In the latest Monsterverse movie, King Kong has a big robot hand that he uses to punch monsters with. So we’ve kind of left gritty, serious in the dust.

This new movie is called Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Where 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong saw the two famous movie monsters squaring off, this one promises more of a team-up between the two, as they work together to fight other threats. There are human actors in the movie too, including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and an almost-unrecognizable Dan Stevens.

Watch the latest trailer for The New Empire below.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to open in theaters on March 29.

