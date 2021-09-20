‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer: Michael Myers’ Survivors Fight Back

The new Halloween sequel is like a family reunion — only a really messed-up family reunion on account of everyone having survived one or two run-ins with the oh-so-unstoppable Michael Myers.

There’s Jamie Lee Curtis as Laure Strode, of course, the intrepid babysitter who survived Michael’s killing spree in the original Halloween from 1978. And there’s her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Andi Matichak) who both survived 2018’s Halloween, which revived the franchise and brought back Curtis’ Laurie as a (rightly) paranoid and emotionally scarred woman who would stop at nothing to protect herself and her family.

But this movie — Halloween Kills — also brings back Kyle Richards as Lindsey, one of the kids Laurie babysat in the first movie. And Anthony Michael Hall plays Tommy Doyle, another kid from that first movie (Paul Rudd played the same character in Halloween 6, although that movie is no longer considered part of the Halloween canon). There’s also Nancy Stephens as Dr. Loomis’ assistant Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers as the former sheriff of the town from way back when.

It’s kind of wild how many old characters are back in this one; I thought Michael Myers kills everybody except the final girl in these movies! Isn’t it called Halloween Kills? Anyway, watch the trailer to see how everyone is back to try to finish off Michael once and for all.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

Halloween Kills premieres in theaters and will be streaming on Peacock on October 15.