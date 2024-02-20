‘Borderlands’ Movie Debuts First Look Images of Cast

The Borderlands is finally almost finished.

This film. starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis and based on the hugely popular video game series, has been a long-time coming. The production debuted the first silhouetted images of the assembled cast way back in the summer of 2021. The movie is still several months away as of this writing.

Between then and now, the film underwent extensive reshoots, reportedly supervised not by credited director Eli Roth but by Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate filmmaker Tim Miller. Also between then and now, screenwriter Craig Mazin removed his name from the project. (His name certainly doesn’t appear in the press release that went out today from Lionsgate. Instead the script is credited to Roth and “Joe Crombie,” apparently a pseudonym for Mazin.)

The same press release finally revealed some full images of Blanchett in costume, along with the rest of the cast; you can see those above and below.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is scheduled to open in theaters on August 9. The trailer for the film will debut. online tomorrow.

