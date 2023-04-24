Harrison Ford Says ‘Dial of Destiny’ Is His Final ‘Indiana Jones’

When Disney released the most recent trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny they did something they hadn’t ever done before: They referred to it as the “final installment” of the Indiana Jones franchise.

That might be hard to believe for some, given Hollywood’s addiction to never-ending franchises, but Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, certainly thinks this is his farewell. In a recent interview with Total Film, Ford confirmed Dial of Destiny is “the final film in the series” and “the last time [he’ll] play the character.” Ford then added “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Ford also addressed the rumors from late last year that Disney and Lucasfilm were exploring the possibility of continuing the franchise as a television series. In response to a question about that subject, Ford said he will “not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition.”

Ford is already 80 so the odds were already very good this would have been his last appearance as Indy, no matter what. But in a sense, the rumors of an Indiana Jones TV show would then allow Disney to have its cake and eat it too here. They can promote Dial of Destiny as the last Indiana Jones, and Ford’s last appearance as the title character, before then shifting the concept to TV, perhaps with a new lead actor taking over for Ford. (Or, perhaps, by starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character from Dial of Destiny, Helena, who is Indy’s goddaughter.)

Then again, would you be surprised if 10 years from now Disney announces a new version of Raiders of the Lost Ark directed by Ari Aster and starring, oh I don’t know, Logan Paul? It still feels like this “ending” is only temporary. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to open in theaters on June 30.

