Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Prison

The news is not confirmed by multiple sources at this moment, but according to the Niagra Gazette, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is one of the inmates who tested positive for coronavirus at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York.

Their report states that it is believed Weinstein had already contracted the virus before he entered Wende, possibly during his time at Rikers Island:

Weinstein was sent to Wende, where the prison system operates an intake center for new state inmates. Inmates are typically sent to other facilities from there after medical and security concerns are assessed. Weinstein was accepted by the prison system last week following his sentencing at a Manhattan courtroom. During his trial, he had been alternating his time between Rikers Island and a New York City hospital, where he was treated for high blood pressure and chest pains.

Earlier this month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the crime of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He still faces additional charges stemming from a separate case in Los Angeles, based on an attack alleged to have occurred in 2013.

It should be noted that The Daily Beast was unable to confirm the Niagra Gazette report on Sunday. Reaching Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, she claimed “our team... has not heard anything like that yet.”

UPDATE: The New York Post confirmed Weinstein’s diagnosis, writing he “was tested at Bellevue Hospital when he developed a cough there while being treated for a spike in his blood pressure following his March 11 sentencing.”