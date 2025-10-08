Disneyland Visitor Dies After Riding the Haunted Mansion

A woman died after riding the famous Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland on Monday, October 6.

According to KTLA, the woman was in her 60s, and died after she “suffered a heart attack.”

Their report states “Anaheim Fire & Rescue crews were called to the park around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 for reports of an unresponsive guest who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion, Sgt. Matt Sutter confirmed to KTLA 5 News. Disneyland security personnel began CPR before paramedics arrived and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.”

As yet, there is not an official cause of death.

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most popular Disney rides, with locations at Disneyland, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and Tokyo Disneyland. Two other Disney parks, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, have their own similar attractions, Phantom Manor and Mystic Manor.

The (extremely lengthy) Wikipedia page dedicated to accidents and other incidents at Disneyland does not mention any involving the Haunted Mansion. The one about accidents at Walt Disney World lists four earlier incidents; one from 1991 where a 15-year-old fell onto the ride’s tracks after jumping from car to car, one from 2007 where an 89-year-old woman fell while exiting her “Doom Buggy” and broke her hip, one from 2018 where a former Disney employee stole $7,000 worth of props from the ride, and one from 2021 where a woman in her 60s fell exiting the ride and broke her wrist.

Disneyland’s official site states that there is no height restriction on the Haunted Mansion and describes it as “creepy fun for little ones” noting “The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.”

