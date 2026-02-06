The wife of Roger Sweet, one of the core creators behind He-Man, is crowdfunding to help pay for her husband’s expensive medical bills in the wake of the toy industry icon’s dementia diagnosis.

Marlene Sweet, who has been married to Roger for nearly 40 years, has set up a GoFundMe campaign asking fans for help to raise funds so Roger, nearly 91 years old, can get the medical care he needs at a facility specializing in memory care.

“His illness has continued [to] progress, and I have done all I can to take care of his needs at home. He went back for a walk and returned much later than usual and very tired. I discovered terrible bruising on his side and much disorientation, and when asked what happened he did not remember … falling [and] getting this injury,” Marlene shares in the campaign description.

Marlene says her husband was sent to the ER, where doctors discovered “two brain bleeds.” Roger was admitted to the ICU and stayed in the hospital for about a week, where he appeared “very distracted” and “confused.” She says doctors consider him at “high risk for falls” and have urged Roger to use a walker, but he continues to “walk around in a confused state.”

Now, Marlene says, doctors have decided it would be best for Roger to live in a memory care facility, where “he can be monitored and safe” amid his “mental decline.” However, the facility Roger is currently staying at costs more than $10,000 per month, which is “well above” the couple’s income and is apparently not covered by Medicare.

“I am reaching out to all the He-Man fans for help with these bills. Any donation will be greatly appreciated and will [assist with] the burden of this new expense,” Marlene concludes her message.

Roger Sweet’s situation has touched many He-Man fans. As of publishing, the campaign has raised nearly $15,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“Masters of the Universe inspired me as a kid and I'm happy to help donate here to thank Roger for his incredible creation. I am currently the primary caretaker for my dad, who also has dementia, and I understand the staggering costs associated with memory care … especially for a good facility. I hope you are able to get all of the help you need to cover this,” one donator commented.

“So many thanks for an adventurous childhood playtime because of your creativity. My kids now play with their uncle’s old He-Man set, so Roger’s creativity is still shaping young minds!” another fan who donated commented.

Roger, the toy designer who is credited with creating the iconic He-Man character from the Masters of the Universe franchise alongside Mark Taylor, worked for Mattel nearly two decades in the 1970s and 1980s. He reportedly came up with the name of the iconic action hero and is responsible for pitching the toy concept and its initial prototype to Mattel in 1980.

He-Man officially launched in 1982. Over the past 40-plus years, the franchise has generated hundreds of millions in toy revenue for Mattel. A new live-action He-Man film titled Masters of the Universe is scheduled for release in theaters on June 5, 2026.

