LEGO Is Releasing a ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Collaboration: Here’s a Sneak Peek at the First Set

This is not a drill, KPop Demon Hunters fans: LEGO has announced a brand new collaboration with the smash hit Netflix animated film.

The very first set from the new collaboration will be made available to pre-order as early as this spring, with additional sets scheduled to drop in 2027.

The first LEGO KPop Demon Hunters set will apparently feature Derpy, the fan-favorite supernatural blue tiger seen in the film. LEGO says the set, which will launch this summer, is “designed for ages 9+” and “great for both play and display.”

Watch a teaser for the set, below:

“We are over the (hon)moon about this new collaboration! KPop Demon Hunters and LEGO fans will finally get to combine their passions and immerse themselves in the world of KPop Demon Hunters through LEGO building. The movie has taken the entire world by storm, and we just couldn’t wait to work with Netflix on this one. We hope fans will be as excited about the sets as we are!” Lena Dixon, SVP of Product Group, Core Businesses at LEGO, said in a press release.

As KPop Demon Hunters continues to break records both on and off screen, we’re delighted to continue expanding this world IRL and partner with the LEGO Group for a brand new collection of beautifully designed and authentically-detailed sets – FOR THE FANS!” Marian Lee, Netflix chief marketing officer, added.

According to LEGO, the additional sets scheduled to release next year “will expand the LEGO KPop Demon Hunters universe with new creative play opportunities.”

This LEGO partnership marks just the latest toy collaboration for KPop Demon Hunters. The franchise is also set to receive various toys, dolls, action figures, games, and other products from Mattel and Hasbro this year.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix. The film is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Golden”) at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026.