He-Man ... works in an office?

That’s the curious premise of the new Masters of the Universe movie, the first time a live-action adaptation of the toy brand and animated series has been attempted since the disastrous Dolph Lundgren movie of 1987. This time, the character of He-Man — AKA “Adam Glenn” (Noah Galitzine) — has been sent to live on Earth and he has a job as some kind of menial corporate drone. But he’s obsessed with “nerd stuff” — can you even imagine a grown man who likes nerd stuff??? — and eventually he returns to Eternia, the fantasy land that serves as the setting for the classic Masters of the Universe adventures.

The rest of the characters look pretty faithful to their old school looks — especially Skeletor, as played by Jared Leto — but for a lot of the trailer, even after he gets back to Eternia, Galitzine is running around in a collared shirt and slacks. He has the power ... to shop at Banana Republic!

Anyway, let’s take a look at the full trailer.

There’s a poster for the film as well.

I have always wanted to witness how He became He-Man.

Anyway, here is the film’s official synopsis:

In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Amazon’s press release for this film really touts that it is Mattel’s follow-up to Barbie, which was one of the biggest hits of the decade, and did take a similarly meta approach to a toy property. It worked for Barbie. Will it work for He-Man? Do kids want to see superhero movies about guys in the HR department based on 40-year-old toy lines? We’ll see!

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to open in theaters on June 5.

