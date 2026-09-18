The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of the biggest films of 2026. Street Fighter is one of the buzziest blockbusters of the fall. The Legend of Zelda arrives next spring. Resident Evil opens in theaters this week, and is getting some of the best reviews of any movie this year.

In other words: Video game movies are hot right now. So you can expect a lot more of them coming. That includes Helldivers based on the PlayStation shooter series that debuted in 2015. Sony has been trying to turn the games into a film over the last few years and now it looks like it’s getting pretty close to happening.

The latest news: Reacher’s Alan Ritchson is “in talks” to star in the film, which will be directed by longtime Fast & Furious filmmaker Justin Lin. Previously, Jason Momoa had been attached to the project, but he dropped out earlier this year.

The most recent draft of the movie script was by Gary Dauberman, who previously wrote films like It, ’Salem’s Lot, and Until Dawn.

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In the games, players work together as human soldiers fending off an alien invasion of “Super Earth” using various weapons and strategies.

The Helldivers movie is currently scheduled for release in November of 2027. If that happens it will be one of four big video game movies that year. In addition to the aforementioned The Legend of Zelda in April, there’s also Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in March and the Minecraft Movie sequel (with Momoa) in July. Like we said: Video game movies are hot right now.