Arnold Schwarzenegger. Champion bodybuilder. Movie star. Governor. Fitness advocate. And now ... Santa Claus.

Truly, one of the all-time great resumes. Don’t you wish your LinkedIn page looked like that?

Although best known as an action star and a sentient killer robot from a time when rogue artificial intelligence setting off an apocalypse felt like wholesome escapist fun, Schwarzenegger made several Christmas movies during his ’90s peak, including the holiday favorite Jingle All the Way and his one directorial effort, the TV movie Christmas in Connecticut starring Dyan Cannon and Kris Kristofferson.

Now he’s back (sorry) playing Santa himself in the streaming comedy The Man With the Bag. In the film, he’s teamed with one of his spiritual successors in the action realm, Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who Santa recruits to help him get back his stolen bag from a disgruntled elf (Awkwafina).

You can check out Schwarzenegger as Santa — looking a little buffer than Saint Nick usually does, but still sporting that big white beard — in The Man With the Bag trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Ever, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When Santa’s (Schwarzenegger) iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly at risk. With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa recruits a thief (Ritchson) from his ‘Naughty List’ who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives. Packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart, THE MAN WITH THE BAG is a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas.

The Man With the Bag premieres on Prime Video on December 2. I can’t wait.