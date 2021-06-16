‘Fast 10’ And ‘11’ Will Be Shot Back-To-Back

The highly anticipated F9 is finally coming to theaters later this June, but franchise star Tyrese Gibson says director Justin Lin already has a game plan for the last two installments in the movie series. In a recent interview with Collider, Gibson revealed that Lin intends on shooting Fast 10 and Fast 11 in the same time period, one right after the other.

“I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can,” said Gibson. “Which is interesting. I’m hearing that we’re going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot.”

Last year, Lin confirmed that the Fast & Furious franchise would end with the eleventh installment. Besides Gibson, can expect to see Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang all return for one last ride. (Okay, technically two last rides.)

Gibson also touched upon his awareness of the passionate fanbase behind the series, and that whatever happens in the last two movies will aim to please them. “The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world,” he explained. “We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to.”

F9 arrives in theaters nationwide on June 25.

