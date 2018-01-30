Horror is hard to do, and good, properly terrifying horror is something very special. Hereditary has been building up some buzz since its debut at Sundance last week, many calling it a film “ filled with creeping dread ,” “ a game-changing horror masterpiece ,” and “ pure emotional terrorism. ” Hell yeah, sign me up.

Hereditary centers on a family whose elderly matriarch passes away, leaving behind a legacy of despotic rule over her daughter and granddaughter and, it seems, some really weird supernatural stuff too. The surviving members of the family start to do some real weird stuff, like making bizarre scenes in miniature dollhouses, cutting the heads off of dead birds, and slamming their heads into their desks. Plus, it has one of the horror tropes that messes me up the most: that thing where a character looks into a reflective surface and sees their reflection smiling back at them and then the camera cuts back to them and they’re not smiling. YEESH.