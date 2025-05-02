10 Hit Movies That Never Got Sequels, But Should Have

If you can believe it, there was a time when a movie would come out, end up being a massive success critically and commercially, and then that would be it. In this day and age of sequels, prequels, and franchises built on just about anything, it’s honestly pretty difficult to find a popular movie that didn’t end up spawning its own cinematic universe. But they’re out there, and they’re probably some of your favorites.

That’s not to say that no one ever wanted these movies to have another go at the material. When a movie is popular enough, sequel chatter tends to happen whether the plans are realistic or not, with movie studios hoping to capitalize off of prior success, and directors and actors thankful for the possibility of guaranteed work for a few more years. But it’s not always guaranteed, and production plans quickly turn into ideas, which turn into fantasies, which are then forgotten (unless you’re something like, say, Blade Runner, and you get lucky decades after release).

Still, it’s sometimes surprising to find the odd blockbuster success that was the first and last of its kind, whether because a director was loath to return to the same material twice, or outside factors caused plans to be shelved. Or maybe there were no plans at all, the filmmakers and the studios content to let one be the end of it. And just to be clear: none of these movies need a sequel. We’re totally fine just enjoying them as they are. But wouldn’t it be fun to return?

