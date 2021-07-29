‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Hollywood Goes High Fashion

It must be almost time for awards season, because here is a trailer for a movie filled with famous people playing other famous people, in a true story full of money, betrayal, and murder. It’s House of Gucci from director Ridley Scott, and it stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani who ... well if we said what she did, it would be a spoiler for the film for anyone who’s not familiar with her real life role in the famous Gucci family. Adam Driver plays Gaga’s husband Maurizio Gucci, and the cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and a completely unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.

I mean unrecognizable. Never in a million years would I have figured out that was Jared Leto if his name hadn’t appeared onscreen next to his heavily made up face. See if you can spot him before they tell you who he’s playing in the trailer below:

So many American actors doing Italian accents! Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

House of Gucci is scheduled to open in theaters on November 24. Seriously, if you don’t want the movie spoiled, don’t look at the Wikipedia page for House of Gucci or Patrizia Reggiani. You’ve been warned!

