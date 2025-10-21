Adam Driver says he pitched Disney a whole Star Wars film built around Kylo Ren — and Disney turned him down.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Driver revealed that he “had been talking about doing another [Star Wars] since 2021,” because he “loved that character and loved playing him.”

Driver played Kylo Ren in the three sequel Star Wars films, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker.

The film Driver was interested in would have taken place after The Rise of Skywalker, which seemingly killed Kylo Ren (AKA Ben Solo) in a final act of redemption, with Ren sacrificing his own life to save Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

Driver actually wanted Steven Soderbergh to direct the film, and he “outlined a story” with Rebecca Blunt that was then pitched to Lucasfilm. A script was then written by Scott Z. Burns which Driver called “one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of.” (Soderbergh gave the AP a statement about the movie, confirming its existence and saying “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.”)

So why didn’t it happen? Driver says while Lucasfilm “loved the idea,” they then went to “Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

Disney and Lucasfilm declined to comment on Driver's comments about the project, which apparently was going to be called The Hunt for Ben Solo.

On the one hand, it’s hard to believe Disney would turn down any opportunity to bring back an extremely popular character from a trilogy of very successful movies. But The Rise of Skywalker is maybe the least liked Star Wars film ever, and the way the movie treats Ben Solo/Kylo Ren is a big part of that. If that film had turned out differently, I could absolutely see a whole Kylo Ren movie. But as things stand ... well, you can read for yourself what Disney thinks about the character now.

Disney is also in the midst of restarting the Star Wars film franchise with new characters and less of an emphasis on the whole Skywalker family. The Mandalorian movie hits theaters next year and Shawn Levy is currently shooting a film called Star Wars: Starfighter which stars Ryan Gosling. Disney is also supposedly developing a film built around Daisy Ridley’s Rey but after hearing what happened to Driver when he tried to make The Hunt for Ben Solo, that just sounds even less likely to ever materialize than it did before.

The next Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu is scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

