Want to see an interesting list of movies? Check out Box Office Mojo’s ranking of the Top 200 Lifetime Grosses (Worldwide).

These are the biggest names in the history of cinema. But they are not the most beloved. Sure; some of these mega-blockbusters remain extremely popular and well-remembered. Fans’ hearts still go on for Titanic. Viewers compulsively felt the need for speed when they went back to the theater time and again to rewatch Top Gun: Maverick. There’s a very good reason why the first Avengers smashed box office records along with Loki’s face.

The same can not be said of all 200 movies on this list. Some of the titles that show up are genuinely exasperating; middling pap that barely anyone enjoyed when it came out and nobody remembers today. Others make the middling pap look like The Godfather — and they still grossed over $1 billion in theaters. Are there no standards for anything anymore? (Why am I asking this? There are obviously no standards for anything anymore. Just look at literally everything, everywhere, all around you, all the time.)

Below, I have selected ten of the most egregious examples out of that original 200 films. These are truly oxymoronic movies; they are both hugely popular and hugely unpopular all at the same time. (If that wasn’t bad enough, in a lot of cases they are also plain old moronic as well.) These are moves that everyone saw but no one likes. That may be hyperbolic ... but not by much.

Mega-Hit Movies That Nobody Likes These movies all rank among the highest-grossing titles in history. That does not necessarily mean that audiences like them, or remember them fondly.

READ MORE: 25 Big Blockbusters You Forgot Existed