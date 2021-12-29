Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian actor, 53, shared the news to social media on Tuesday morning.

As a result, the Broadway revival of Meridith Wilson's The Music Man has cancelled performances through January 1. On January 2, the show will resume with an understudy in Jackman's role of Harold Hill.

In his video, Jackman described his case of COVID-19 as mild. “My symptoms are like a cold — I have scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose — but I’m fine,” Jackman said in his video post. “And I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.” He added: “Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

Watch Jackman's full video below:

Jackman's co-star, Sutton Foster, also had to pull out from a series of performances due to a case of the virus. She will return onstage when the show picks up again on January 2, with Jackman expected to resume his role on January 6 (via Variety).

The Music Man is just one of several Broadway shows that have had to temporarily close their curtains as the omicron variant continues to cause breakthrough COVID-19 infections among cast and crew members. Aladdin, Hamilton, Mrs. Doubtfire,and The Lion King have all had to cancel performances, while shows such as Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud, and Waitress have ended their runs early due to the outbreak.