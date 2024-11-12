Christmas came early for Marvel fans who don’t like getting off their couch for their entertainment: Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming at home. The biggest superhero film of the year — and the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2024 — is now available on Disney+.

The movie adds two of the biggest stars from Fox’s X-Men movies — Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine — to the broader MCU. In an extremely meta twist, the film sees the Fox X-Men universe targeted for deletion by the Time Variance Authority from Loki. It’s up to Reynolds’ Deadpool to save it — by finding a Wolverine from elsewhere in the multiverse who can help him restore his timeline.

On streaming, you can freeze frame all of the movie’s many Marvel Easter eggs — and maybe find even more references everyone missed the first time around.

I’ve seen Deadpool & Wolverine two times already, and the second time I saw it in a theater it really cemented something for me: Hugh Jackman has to be the best superhero actor ever. As I wrote on ScreenCrush a few months ago...

Jackman’s work in Deadpool & Wolverine makes it the perfect coda for and tribute to the Fox X-Men universe. So many of those films were silly, yet Jackman remained devoutly committed to the reality of Wolverine’s arduous psychological journey. (He also remained devoutly committed to eating nothing but brown rice and chicken for years on end to maintain the reality of Wolverine’s swole physique.) Deadpool & Wolverine is maybe the silliest of all the X-Men movies — intentionally so — and yet Jackman gives maybe his single best performance as Wolverine in it.

