‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Disney+ Premiere Date Revealed

The biggest superhero movie of the year is coming to streaming.

As revealed in Marvel’s trailer for all of its projects on Disney+ in 2025, Deadpool & Wolverine is now less than a month away from its streaming premiere on the service.

Marvel’s only big-screen release of 2024 was also the year’s second-biggest hit in U.S. theaters, behind only Pixar’s Inside Out 2. The film introduced the Fox X-Men universe’s two biggest stars — Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine — to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a slew of in-jokes and cameos.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Marvel loading...

Deadpool & Wolverine not only brought Fox X-Men characters into the MCU, it also brought R-rated content into Marvel’s universe for the first time. And it was a pretty fun two hours at the cinema as well. As I wrote when the film debuted...

The buddy chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is exactly what you want. The cameos are wild; shocking even. The story ... really tests the bounds of how much exposition a film can contain why still making very little sense. (How many tragic backstories does one character need? In this film, at least two!) Don’t think about anything onscreen for even a single second, and you’ll have a decent enough time.

In other words: This is probably a film that will play pretty well on streaming. (Although how well a film built on surprise cameos continues to look through the years after the surprises are no longer shocking remains to be seen.)

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres on Disney+ on November 12. Marvel’s next big-screen release is Captain America: Brave New World, which is due in theaters on February 14, 2025.

