Yet another Hunger Games prequel is on the way.

On the hells of the very successful book and film The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Hunger Games creator Suzanne Collins announced today the impending publication of a sequel to her prequel, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. At almost the exact same time, Lionsgate — the distributor of The Hunger Games movies — announced it would be turning Sunrise on the Reaping into a feature film. Panem loves its synergy.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed every Hunger Games movie since the first sequel, Catching Fire, is in talks to direct Sunrise on the Reaping as well. To date, the five Hunger Games movies have grossed $3.28 billion worldwide.

Last year’s The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes starred Tom Blyth as the young Coriolanus Snow, the character who rules over the Hunger Games in the later stories, where he is portrayed by Donald Sutherland. The film detailed how the young Snow turned into the monster of the later films, and also chronicled his relationship to a Hunger Games contestant played by Rachel Zegler.

Despite the fact that the prequel did not include original series stars like Jennifer Lawrence or Josh Hutcherson, it still grossed $337 million worldwide and received generally positive reviews.

Here is how the press release describes the premise of the new book and novel"

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events ofThe Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping will be published on March 18, 2025. The film adaptation is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 20, 2026.

