The Hunger Games franchise has proven surprisingly durable. While Harry Potter’s attempt at a prequel franchise, Fantastic Beasts, sputtered out after three poorly received films, The Hunger Games keeps on rolling, even though the franchise adapted the entire original run of books in 2015.

Lucky for Lionsgate, author Suzanne Collins wound up writing two prequels to The Hunger Games, both of which have now been turned into movies too. The first, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, took place some 64 years prior to the events of the original book and film, and followed a young Coriolanus Snow, who eventually becomes the dictator of the story’s horrific dystopia, Panem.

That film became a solid hit, grossing $350 million worldwide. So now Lionsgate has adapted Collins’ next prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which follows the earlier years of Haymitch Abernathy, who is an ally to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

And while you won’t see her in the Sunrise on the Reaping trailer, Lawrence is supposed to make a return appearance in the film as Katniss, alongside Josh Hutcherson as Peeta. (Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping book featured their characters in an epilogue.) What you will see in the trailer is one of The Hunger Games’ better casts, including Ralph Fiennes as Snow, Jesse Plemons, Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and quite a few more.

Watch the trailer below:

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There is a new poster for the movie as well.

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Here is Sunrise on the Reaping’s official synopsis:

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to open in theaters on November 20, 2026.

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