Ice Cube to Star in New ‘Friday’ Film

Ice Cube will write and star in a new installment of the Friday franchise.

Marking the first sequel in the series in over 20 years, the rapper and actor, 54, has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema to develop Last Friday, which will be the fourth film in the comedy series.

Ice Cube has long expressed interest in revisiting the Friday series.

Speaking with Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM show Flavor of the Week in June 2024, Ice Cube said there was “traction” at Warner Bros. for the film under the studio’s new leadership, including co-chair Michael De Luca.

He added: “They have new leadership: My man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins.

“Mike De Luca was there.”

Ice Cube starred in and co-wrote 1995’s original Friday with DJ Pooh before going on to write the sequels Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002.)

All three films were produced by New Line, which was under De Luca’s leadership during their production.

New Line New Line loading...

READ MORE: The Best Comedies of the Last 10 Years

The Friday series, which follows the misadventures of Craig, played by Ice Cube, has become a cult classic.

Also starring Chris Tucker, the original movie in the series was a surprise hit, grossing more than $27 million on a reported $3.5 million budget.

While Tucker did not return for the sequels, the franchise continued with new supporting characters, including Mike Epps as Day Day.

Beyond Friday, Ice Cube has had a prolific film career.

He wrote and directed The Players Club, which came out in 1998, and starred in action films such as xXx: State of the Union (2005) and comedies including Are We There Yet?, which was released the same year.

He has also worked as a producer on numerous projects, including the Ride Along series with comic Kevin Hart.

Get our free mobile app