Idris Elba Vows His Knuckles Won’t Sound ‘Sexy’

In August, we learned that Idris Elba would be voicing Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. While Knuckles is a mainstay in the Sonic video game franchise, this will be his first time on the big screen alongside Ben Schwartz’s blue furry hedgehog. Details on the sequel have remained under wraps, but Elba has confirmed one very specific thing for us — Knuckles’ voice won't sound sexy.

Known for his work in the HBO series The Wire as well as DC’s The Suicide Squad, Elba joins Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik/Dr. Eggman, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. Since Elba is known for playing suave British rogue-type characters, he took people by surprise when he confirmed that he would be taking on the role of Knuckles. But considering his obvious acting chops, fans are excited to see what he'll bring to the character.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Elba was asked about how his past acting experience would influence his portrayal of Knuckles. “Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything,” he stated. “But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure.”

So we may not know what Knuckles the Echidna will sound like, but we've learned what he won't sound like... But we've got to hear him to believe him. Just like in the video games, Knuckles will start out as the partner of the villainous Dr. Eggman. If the movie follows the storyline from the game, then Knuckles will eventually have a change of heart and join Sonic in his final battle against the mad scientist.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters on April 8, 2022.