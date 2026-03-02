Hollyweird strikes again! Jim Carrey’s publicist has come forward to debunk wild widespread claims that the actor we all saw attend the 51st César Awards in Paris last week was not actually Carrey.

On Monday (March 2), the 64-year-old Sonic the Hedgehog star’s longtime PR rep, Marleah Leslie, confirmed Carrey’s personal attendance at the awards show in no uncertain terms.

“Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award,” she told TMZ in a statement.

In a similar statement to Variety, Gregory Caulier, one of the César Awards executives responsible for Carrey’s participation at the ceremony, shared additional details confirming the actor’s personal attendance.

“Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again,” Caulier explained.

As for Carrey’s physical appearance, Caulier called it a “non-issue,” imploring the public to “just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance” instead of focusing on his supposedly different look.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Jim Carrey’s Face?

Conspiracies began swirling on the web this past weekend after Carrey attended the French film awards ceremony on February 26, where he graciously accepted an honorary award for his career-long contributions to the film and television industries on stage.

Not long after the event, Carrey’s appearance went viral online, with many speculating about the actor’s supposed “new face,” and some calling his appearance “unrecognizable” to the point they believed it wasn’t really Jim Carrey at all.

Some wondered if Carrey, long known for his extremely elastic facial expressions, had undergone a cosmetic procedure such as a face lift or upper blepharoplasty, which removes excess or sagging skin above the eyelids. Others speculated about potential Botox or filler use, which can temporarily result in a “puffy” appearance.

Other, let’s say, more creative conspiracy theorists argued it was not actually Carrey who attended the awards show, but rather a clone, body double, or impostor—a theory that gained additional traction online when viral makeup artist and drag queen Alexis Stone claimed he transformed into Carrey using a mask and SFX for his appearance in Paris.

Carrey attended the César Awards with his 38-year-old daughter, Jane; grandson, Jackson; and girlfriend, Mina.

After being introduced by his Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry, the Canadian actor delivered his acceptance speech in French, which he had practiced for weeks leading up to the event.

“As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me,” Carrey told the audience in French.

It’s possible though unconfirmed that Carrey may return as Dr. Robotnik in 2027’s Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

