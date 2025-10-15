Jim Carrey to Star in Live-Action ‘Jetsons’ Movie

Meet George Jetson.

(He looks a lot like Jim Carrey now.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey is “in talks to star in” a live-action movie based on the famous vintage cartoon series The Jetsons. The film would be directed by Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow. Trevorrow and Joe Epstein “are in talks to pen the script.”

The Jetsons were a futuristic alternative to the caveman hijinks of The Flintstones. The series premiere in 1962. The first run of the show lasted for just a single season of 24 episodes, but in the 1980s, the series was revived for two more batches of shows, bringing the total number of installments to 75. The cartoon was created by legendary animators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

This would be the first live-action film based on The Jetsons but there was an animated Jetsons movie (called, let me see here, ah yes, Jetsons: The Movie) which was released in theaters in 1990. The film grossed just $20 million.

The show is probably best remember for its catchy theme song.

The series followed the domestic adventures of a family in the far future living in a futuristic utopia of flying cars, conveyor belt floors, and robot maids. Actor George O’Hanlon voiced George Jetson in both the original 1960s episodes as well as the 1980s revival.

The Jetsons belongs to a bygone era when people actually believed technology would actually make life easy and help create a future that was, y’know, not horrible. Now we all know better — but perhaps that disconnect could make for a good movie. That’s kind of why The Brady Bunch Movie worked so well; the clash between the out-of-time, ultra wholesome ’70s sitcom family and the reality of the depressing, grungy ’90s made for great comedy. Maybe the 21st century’s take on the Jetsons’ far future would be good for a few dark laughs.