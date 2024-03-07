‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer Introduces Four New Emotions

Meet the new Emotions in Inside Out 2: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

The new Pixar sequel adds a whole bunch of new personified emotions to the gang inside Riley’s head. (The previous film featured Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust.) Via the press release, here are the new Emotions joining the mix:

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, the previously announced new arrival bound to shake up everything in headquarters and beyond. A bundle of frazzled energy, Anxiety enthusiastically ensures Riley’s prepared for every possible negative outcome.

Envy, voice of Ayo Edebiri, may be small but she sure knows what she wants. She’s perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she’s not afraid to pine over it.

She’s perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she’s not afraid to pine over it. Ennui, who’s voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, couldn’t care less. Bored and lethargic with a well-practiced eye-roll, Ennui adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley’s personality, when she feels like it.

Adèle Exarchopoulos, couldn’t care less. Bored and lethargic with a well-practiced eye-roll, Ennui adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley’s personality, when she feels like it. Embarrassment, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser, likes to lay low, which isn’t easy for this burly guy with a bright blush-pink complexion.

I have never thought of Ennui as a core emotion. (Anxiety? Oh yeah, that’s a core emotion. That’s the core emotion. But ennui? I don’t know...)

You can see the four new characters in action in the new Inside Out 2 trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Inside Out 2 is scheduled for release in theaters on June 14. As a huge fan of the original film (and the dad of a daughter named Riley) I just hope it is good.

Get our free mobile app