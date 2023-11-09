There was a period a few years ago where Pixar got a lot of flack for suddenly churning out a bunch of sequels: Cars 3, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4. That was followed by a period of six straight original films (or five plus Lightyear which you could maybe qualify as a spinoff, but was very much its own thing), including some great projects like Soul and Turning Red.

Now it’s back to making another sequel, this one the first for Inside Out, the outstanding and inventive 2015 Pixar movie about the anthropomorphic emotions inside a young girl named Riley’s head. In Inside Out 2, the familiar crew of emotions like Joy (Amy Poehler) Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) are joined by a new addition: Anxiety, played by Maya Hawke. You can see her in the first trailer for the film below:

In addition to Hawke there are a few new additions to the cast here. Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling did not return as the voices of Fear and Disgust; they have been replaced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. (Wait, what is the difference between fear and anxiety? I guess we’ll find out.)

Here is the new film’s offiicial synopsis:

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. ‘Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,’ said Mann. ‘That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.’

Inside Out 2 is scheduled to open in theaters in June 2024.

