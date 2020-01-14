‘Jack Reacher’ Television Series Is Greenlit By Amazon

Jack Reacher is coming back in a new small-screen adaptation for Amazon Studios. Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) has been announced as both executive producer and showrunner.

Season 1 will be based on Lee Child's first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor. Christopher McQuarrie's 2012 popcorn thriller starring Tom Cruise may not have spawned a lasting movie franchise, but Amazon Studios believes enough in Jack Reacher to greenlight the series.

Although Tom Cruise is not attached to the project, Child is on board as an executive producer. With the author of the source material so close at hand, Jack Reacher fans are likely to be satisfied by the show's faithfulness to the books.

"Lee Child has created an incredible character and world," Santora told The Hollywood Reporter. "It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child's books."

Santora went on to describe Child as the "pulse" of Reacher. McQuarrie is credited as an executive producer as well, but he must already have his hands full with his back-to-back Mission Impossible movies. Edward Zwick, who directed the inferior sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, is nowhere to be seen.

Who will take over the role of Jack Reacher in the new series? According to Child's novels, Reacher is supposed to be 6'5" and anywhere from 210-250 pounds. And if they decide to be that accurate with casting, it certainly narrows down the pool quite a bit.