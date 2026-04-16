Well this news is like big old kick to the nuts: Jackass is done.

Granted, it seemed done after Jackass 3. And when they called the fourth movie Jackass Forever, and Johnny Knoxville got concussed so badly by a bull while shooting that he had to go to a hospital, that seemed like that might be the end.

But now Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew have made it official. This summer’s fifth film will be titled Jackass: Best and Last because it is indeed the last movie in the series.

A post on Knoxville’s Instagram account announcing the title arrived with the caption “Well a wang dang and doodle, I’m happier than a proctologist with a new flashlight to announce that Jackass: Best and Last will hit the theaters June 26th!!”

In the movie’s first trailer, which was screened this week for the first time at CinemaCon, Knoxville openly discussed his emotions about the franchise coming to an end, and other members of the crew quipping that they are not in touch with their emotions. Naturally, that led directly into a Jackass stunt where they get proctological exams from a robot.

Jackass first debuted in October 2000 as a television series on MTV. The show blended goofy stunts with hidden-camera pranks, starring Knoxville and a likable group of comedians, daredevils, and masochists including Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason (“Wee Man”) Acuña, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and “Danger” Ehren McGhehey.

Dunn passed away in 2011 and Margera was fired during production on Jackass Forever over disagreements with Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine and allegations of drug abuse). The rest of the group will appear in Best and Last, along with the new recruits added to the cast for Jackass Forever, including Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson.

After a handful of seasons, the concept graduated to the big-screen with 2002’s Jackass: The Movie, which became a surprise hit and grossed $80 million against a reported budget of $5 million.

Jackass: Best and Last opens in theaters on June 26.

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