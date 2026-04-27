It’s officially the end of an era: Jackass will end with a fifth and final movie this summer, and now we have a trailer for the extremely slapstick series’ swansong.

The Jackass: Best and Last trailer sees Johnny Knoxville and the gang gear up for one final cinematic journey into the world of absurd, painful stunts and shenanigans.

Interspersed with nostalgic footage of stunts past, the trailer sees Knoxville get mildly emotional while reminiscing about his history with Jackass. “I’m sad,” Knoxville admits while ominously retrieving a long stick with a boxing glove attached to the end from the trunk of his car.

The stunts are as unhinged as ever, of course. The clip shows Knoxville getting punched in the family jewels by a robot. A live ram knocks someone over. A giant boxing glove busts through a wall into someone’s face. There’s an “escape room from hell,” and a lot of genital trauma in general. (Like, a lot.)

An official synopsis reads:

Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for one final fling at the big screen. Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, jackass: best and last is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you’ve come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years. So, grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you’ll ever laugh this hard in a theatre.

Watch the trailer below:

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Jackass debuted as a TV series on MTV in 2000. The high-energy show, which featured a blend of extreme stunts with hidden-camera pranks, originally starred Knoxville, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason (“Wee Man”) Acuña, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and “Danger” Ehren McGhehey.

In 2002, Jackass jumped to the big screen with Jackass: The Movie, which grossed $80 million against a reported budget of $5 million.

Jackass: Best and Last releases in theaters on June 26, 2026. The film, which has not yet been rated, stars Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, England, Pontius, Danger, Jasper, Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), Poopies (Sean McInerney), and Zach Holmes.

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