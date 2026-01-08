Jackass is back.

The surprise announcement was made by the group’s onscreen leader (and off-screen co-creator) Johnny Knoxville, who posted an image of the group’s logo, along with the date June 26, and a caption confirming a new film is coming this summer.

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang,” Knoxville wrote. “We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

READ MORE: The Best Comedies of the Last 10 Years

The previous Jackass movie, Jackass Forever was released in early 2022. Before that it had been a dozen years since a Jackass movie, 2010’s Jackass 3D. But the most recent movie got some of the best reviews of the group’s now 25+ year career doing masochistic stunts and pranks, and grossed $80 million in theaters at a time when people were really just starting to come back to movie theaters after the pandemic.

The fourth film marked the first in the series without stars Ryan Dunn (who passed away in 2011) and Bam Margera (who was fired during production). It also was the first to add new members to the group, including Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney. It remains to be seen if all of the troupe’s additions will be back for this film.

Jackass debuted as a television series on MTV in October of 2000. Following several seasons of big ratings, the concept was transferred to theaters, starting with Jackass: The Movie in 2002. Between the four main films plus the spinoff Bad Grandpa (starring Knoxville disguised in old man makeup), Jackass has grossed more than $570 million worldwide to date.

Jackass 5 (or whatever it winds up getting called officially) premieres in theaters on June 26.

Get our free mobile app