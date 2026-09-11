The next James Bond — the first in a new iteration of the venerable spy saga — is one step closer to finally going into production.

The writer of the project, Steven Knight, said in a radio interview that he was done with his first draft of the script.

He told Greatest Hits Radio, “I’m absolutely loving doing it. It’s an honor to be asked. And believe it’s going to be so good. I really do believe it’s going to be amazing.”

Knight’s credits include films like Dirty Pretty Things, Allied, and Spencer, and TV series like Peaky Blinders and House of Guinness. He was also one of the creators of the original Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? which will make for great trivia someday if Amazon (the new holders of the James Bond film license) turns his script into the next 007 movie.

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READ MORE: 12 Actors Who Almost Played James Bond

It’s now been five full years since the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die. That was the fifth and final Bond movie for Daniel Craig’s iteration of Ian Fleming’s iconic secret agent. It was clearly meant as the end of his James Bond; Knight’s upcoming film will feature a new actor in a new interpretation of the lead role.

Rumors are already swirling about who will play Bond (and whether he has already been cast) but no official announcement has been made as of this writing.

This new Bond film will be the 26th official installment of the long-running action series. It will be directed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve. Knight also said it was “more than bucket list” item to be asked to write a Bond film.

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