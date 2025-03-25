007 now reports to the producers behind two of the biggest franchises in Hollywood history.

Amazon MGM today announced via press release that they have signed Amy Pascal — best known for overseeing the Spider-Man franchise for Sony — and David Heyman — who produced the Harry Potter movies for Warner Bros — to produce the first James Bond film from the studio.

Pascal previously produced the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies in conjunction with Marvel, as well as the popular animated Spider-Verse franchise. Heyman produced all of the big-budget Harry Potter films, as well as the three Fantastic Beasts prequels.

MGM MGM loading...

READ MORE: Actors Who Almost Played James Bond

The press release included this statement from Amazon MGM head of film Courtenay Valenti:

We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.

The arrival of Pascal and Heyman should presumably end a lengthy period of uncertainty for the franchise, ever since Amazon acquired MGM and the relationship with the longtime producers of the James Bond franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, “all but collapsed” in the words of one Wall Street Journal report. A few months after that article was published, Broccoli and Wilson stepped down as 007 franchise stewards, paving the way for Amazon (and now Pascal and Heyman) to assume creative control of the series.

The next James Bond film does not yet have a release date, but now that it has producers, development should pick up significantly. The previous film in the franchise, No Time to Die, premiered in theaters in 2021 after a lengthy delay caused by the Covid pandemic.

Get our free mobile app