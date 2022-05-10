Man, If I had a nickel for every time I had written that headline...

Oscar nominated actor James Cromwell was seen supergluing himself to the counter of a Starbucks in New York City this week. Cromwell made the move as part of an organized protest by PETA; Cromwell and his colleagues were sticking it to Starbucks, so to speak, over the company’s decision to charge extra to customers for vegan milk alternatives.

While glued to the counter, the outspoken actor and activist said, amongst other things “ When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?”

Police arrived and told the protestors to leave, and eventually Cromwell and the rest of the group did disperse. Before they did, they chanted “Save the planet, save the cows. Stop the vegan upcharge now!”

Cromwell, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 1995’s Babe, has also been in seen in such movies as Spider-Man 3, L.A. Confidential, and Star Trek: First Contact. More recently, he’s appeared in a guest role on HBO’s Succession. Cromwell’s award-winning work in Babe, where he played a kind-hearted farmer, is what inspired him to become a vegan in the first place. In 2017, Cromwell was arrested in San Diego at a protest of Sea World and their treatment of orca whales.

Cromwell is not the only star who has taken up this cause. Last month, former Beatle Paul McCartney wrote a letter to the CEO of Starbucks asking him to stop charging people extra for plant-based milks. “I must say this surprised me,” he wrote, noting that there is no additional cost for these products in Britain. “I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.”

So far, neither star’s had much luck in getting the chain to reverse this policy. You can watch some of Cromwell’s protest here.

